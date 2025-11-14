D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $284,000 Position in JOYY Inc. $YY

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of JOYY by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 13,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 5,718.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

JOYY Price Performance

YY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

