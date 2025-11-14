13,000 Shares in KeyCorp $KEY Acquired by Cherokee Insurance Co

Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KeyCorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,978,000 after buying an additional 4,599,197 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,777,000 after buying an additional 3,363,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

