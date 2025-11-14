D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,441 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 561,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,061 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,022,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 603,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.9%

KGC stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

