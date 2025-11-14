Jorge Colon Sells 25,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,131.55. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $40.67 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OFG Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.