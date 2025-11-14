Xinyan Hao Sells 30,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $908,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 746,805 shares in the company, valued at $22,620,723.45. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Xinyan Hao sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,008,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 16,939 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $508,339.39.

On Monday, September 29th, Xinyan Hao sold 13,742 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $412,534.84.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 2.5%

GCT stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GCT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GigaCloud Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,806,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 95.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 67,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.