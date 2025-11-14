Pascal Schweitzer Sells 3,000 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wabtec Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10.
Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wabtec Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Wabtec
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wabtec
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.