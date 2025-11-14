Pascal Schweitzer Sells 3,000 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

