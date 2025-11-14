Vijay Manthripragada Sells 44,983 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,112,879.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,599.38. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,984 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,764.88.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:MEG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 533,986 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 584,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.