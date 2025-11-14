Desjardins Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:RY Q4 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE RY opened at C$205.85 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$151.25 and a 12 month high of C$209.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$204.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$187.91.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.