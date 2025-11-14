Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.39.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $308.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.36. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

