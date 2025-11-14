Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,406.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,406.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $445,840.27. This trade represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 11,549 shares of company stock worth $16,736,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,411.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,332.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,245.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,471.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

