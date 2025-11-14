Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $179.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.7368.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 price objective on Blackstone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.