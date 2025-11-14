Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $179.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.7368.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 price objective on Blackstone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Blackstone
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
