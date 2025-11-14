Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $6.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.
Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.06 million. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.
