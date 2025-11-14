Brokerages Set Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $46.50

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.3182.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5%

FAST stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.