Benchmark Cuts Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Price Target to $42.00

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXOD. Zacks Research raised shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement Stock Down 8.8%

NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Exodus Movement has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $527.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Exodus Movement had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 79.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exodus Movement

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXOD. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the third quarter worth $447,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000.

About Exodus Movement

(Get Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.