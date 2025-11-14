Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRDO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 16,561 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $554,959.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,836.62. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,207. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,575 shares of company stock worth $5,241,561. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,850,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

