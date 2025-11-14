Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Siga Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Siga Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Siga Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Get Siga Technologies alerts:

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Siga Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Siga Technologies has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Siga Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siga Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Siga Technologies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,080 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siga Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 834,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 255,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 143.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 238,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Siga Technologies by 744.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 186,067 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siga Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.