Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.64 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris O?Shea purchased 86 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 per share, for a total transaction of £149.64.

CNA stock opened at GBX 170.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.54. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 118.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 180.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.67.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

