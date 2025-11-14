Michael Willome Buys 63,000 Shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Willome purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £30,870.

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 54.10 on Friday. Synthomer plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.08. The firm has a market cap of £88.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 120 to GBX 80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 200 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 140 to GBX 115 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 103.75.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

