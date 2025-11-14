Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$113.73.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$88.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$72.57 and a one year high of C$99.90.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

