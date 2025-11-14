Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$152.53.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$135.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$126.11 and a 12-month high of C$157.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%.The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

