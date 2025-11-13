Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.610–0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.9 million.

Quantum Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 801,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.64. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter. Quantum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.610–0.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quantum will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quantum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Quantum by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quantum by 170.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,775,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

