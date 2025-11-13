Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of TRVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 1,393,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,826,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after acquiring an additional 510,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,015 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,672,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,308,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
