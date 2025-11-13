XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. XOMA Royalty had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 27.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million.

XOMA Royalty Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,996. The company has a market cap of $389.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.12. XOMA Royalty has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded XOMA Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $155,836.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,543.21. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XOMA Royalty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3,436.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

