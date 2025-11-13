Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.53), FiscalAI reports.

Cingulate Trading Down 12.4%

Cingulate stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 378,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,419. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.74. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cingulate from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

