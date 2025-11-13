Nuclear Stocks To Follow Today – November 13th

Oklo, NuScale Power, and BWX Technologies are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to the nuclear industry — for example uranium miners and processors, reactor and component manufacturers, utilities that operate nuclear plants, and firms offering fuel?cycle, waste?management or nuclear?medicine services. Investors view them as a way to gain exposure to nuclear energy and related commodities, while weighing long project timelines, high capital intensity, regulatory and political risks, and sensitivity to uranium prices and electricity demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

