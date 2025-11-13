BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Martinrea International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

TSE MRE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,221. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

