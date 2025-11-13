Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$21.14 million for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

TSE:ICE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. The stock has a market cap of C$59.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.00. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12-month low of C$3.22 and a 12-month high of C$5.25.

Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is focused on the development, lease, acquisition, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America.

