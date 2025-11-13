Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Posts Earnings Results

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

Shares of GDRZF stock remained flat at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,657. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. Gold Reserve has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

About Gold Reserve

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.