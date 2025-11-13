Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $561.00 and last traded at $565.51. Approximately 2,066,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,120,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $572.45.

Specifically, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

