Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 230.13% and a negative net margin of 469.35%.The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

CUE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cue Biopharma stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Cue Biopharma worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

