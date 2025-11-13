Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of DSCSY stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 94,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.54. Disco has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $709.55 million for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 30.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Disco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.