Zacks Research Downgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Hold

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. 598,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The firm had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,200. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

