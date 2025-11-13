Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. 149,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,748. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $114.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

