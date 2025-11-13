Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

JKHY traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.20. 560,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.80.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

