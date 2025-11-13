Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18), Zacks reports.

Adherex Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FENC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,521. The company has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.71. Adherex Technologies has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

In other Adherex Technologies news, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $257,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,050,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,842,511.26. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,775.80. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 88,889 shares of company stock worth $831,526 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adherex Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:FENC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Adherex Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

