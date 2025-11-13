Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Grace Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GRCE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 48,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,071. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Grace Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grace Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grace Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Grace Therapeutics Company Profile

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

