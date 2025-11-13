Lancashire (LON:LRE) Trading Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 820 to GBX 736. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lancashire traded as low as GBX 592 and last traded at GBX 593. 637,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,191,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 686.20.

In other Lancashire news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, with a total value of £7,308. Also, insider Philip Broadley bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 637 per share, for a total transaction of £29,939. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 33.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 651.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 617.12.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

