Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Issues Earnings Results

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million.

Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,533. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

GROV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grove Collaborative has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

