Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.45%.The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 210,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 217.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 227.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 382,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

