Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 217.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

Cadiz Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 461,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 115.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadiz by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 20.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CDZI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Cadiz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Featured Articles

