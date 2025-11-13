Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 33,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0218 dividend. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 197.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIREF

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.