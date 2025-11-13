uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCLGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22, Zacks reports. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. uCloudlink Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,786. The company has a market cap of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCL. Wall Street Zen upgraded uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

