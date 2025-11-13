Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. D Boral Capital raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,558,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Lenk bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 139,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,270.23. This trade represents a 375.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

