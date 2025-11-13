Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Root from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 445,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,971. Root has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Root’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Root

In other Root news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,041.24. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Root by 511.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 28.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Root by 237.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

