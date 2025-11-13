Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

ZNTL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,694. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

