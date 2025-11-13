Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VECO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 1,626,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.49 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,543 shares in the company, valued at $16,465,376. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $130,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 78,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,146. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 49,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.