Casino Stocks To Watch Now – November 13th

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Red Rock Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Casino stocks” refers to shares of companies that operate gambling businesses — including brick-and-mortar casinos, integrated resorts, and online/betting platforms. Investors treat them as cyclical and often higher-risk equities because their revenues are sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism and regulation, which can make them more volatile than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.
DraftKings (DKNG)
DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
