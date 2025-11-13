Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $69.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. 771,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Harrow has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Harrow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 956,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harrow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Harrow by 31.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 135,202 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harrow by 4,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Harrow by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

