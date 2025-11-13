Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $352.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLUT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $321.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.22.

FLUT stock traded down $34.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,886,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,809. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.97. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

