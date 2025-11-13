CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Down 5.8%

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 776,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,946. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Rebecca Corbin Loree acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $100,031.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,031.60. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,339,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,872 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $19,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at about $34,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 65.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 926,389 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in CompoSecure by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 435,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.